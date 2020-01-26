Mary A. Thomas, age 91, of Cardington passed away on Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at Bennington Glen Nursing Center. She was born on September 21, 1928 in Chesterville, Ohio to the late Hugh and Anna Pearl (Dawson) Fogle.

Mary was a graduate of Chesterville High School in the Class of 1946. She was a homemaker and a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church. Mary was the organist/pianist for 40 years and a member of the ladies sewing group at her church.

Mary enjoyed farming, gardening, and quilt making as well as sitting on the front porch with her husband in the evenings.

On December 9, 1951, Mary married Clydelle Ray Thomas in Morrow County and he survives in Cardington.

In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her children: Marsha (Dan) Levering and Roger (Chris) Thomas both of Cardington, David (Dynda) Thomas of Strongsville, Randy Thomas of San Francisco, CA and Dennis Thomas of Ventura, CA; sister, Janice Mason of Grove City; and 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Mel Felder officiating. Following the service, the burial will take place in the Glendale Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Fairview United Methodist Church, c/o Dayna Keen, 930 County Road 148, Cardington, OH 43315.

