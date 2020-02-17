Mary Ann Harper, age 86, formerly of Mount Gilead and Edison, passed away Sunday morning, February 16, 2020 at Westbrook Assisted Living in Upper Sandusky.

On August 26, 1933, Mary Ann was born in Prospect, Ohio, a daughter of the late Howard Lawson and Thelma Isabelle (Biggerstaff) Long. She graduated from Edison High School in the Class of 1951.

Over the years, Mary Ann held many jobs including helping with the family business, Harper's Dairy, being a real estate agent at Ron Harper Realty and then with Vail Realty, and also spent many years as a receptionist at Morrow County Hospital.

A devout Christian, Mary Ann was part of the Edison and Canaan United Methodist Churches and Christ the King in Columbus. She always spread the word of her Lord and Savior no matter where she was.

Mary Ann could usually be found watching Fox News or sports. She especially loved baseball, the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves, and Ohio State Football games. She also enjoyed playing Back Alley Bridge and Yahtzee with family and friends.

An exceptional, devoted mother, Mary Ann loved all of her children. She cherished watching their sporting events as they grew and loved to travel to visit them wherever they were stationed in the military or living. She adored being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always kept a candy bowl full for them, although she probably ate more of it than anyone.

Mary Ann will be remembered as a kind, sweet and loving woman. She never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone. When you met her, you easily became her friend.

Mary Ann will be dearly missed by her three daughters: Randi (Scott) Nickell of Marion, Angela (William) Trainer of Madison, AL, Tami (Mark) Webb of Huber Heights; two daughters-in-law: Sharon Harper of Osteen, FL, Juli Harper of Columbus: 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; two sisters: Evelyn Guiher of Mount Gilead, Judy (Bob) Hite of Edison; her former husband and father of her children, Ronald Harper of Mount Gilead; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Lt. Colonel Ron Harper and Lt. Colonel Jeff Harper; a grandson, Luke Webb; and a brother-in-law, Virgil Guiher.

Mary Ann's family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Edison United Methodist Church, 335 S. Boundary St., Edison, with Evangelist Ron Davis of Gospel Hill Ministries officiating. Burial will follow in Rivercliff Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mary Ann's name may be made to Gospel Hill Ministry, 27610 Township Rd. 45, Warsaw, OH 43844 or to a .

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Mary Ann's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.