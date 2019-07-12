Mary C. (Weis) Hedrick, age 85, of Cardington was reunited with her first true love as well as Jesus her savior and sing with the Angels Heavenly choir on July 10, 2019 at Woodside Village. She was born in Marion on March 10, 1934 to the late William and Lillian (Fix) Weis.

She attended St. Mary's School in Marion for eleven years and later received her diploma in 1986. Later in life, at the age of 26, she attended Beauty School and graduated from there in 1961 and opened the Beauty Shop in Mt. Gilead. Mary would work in the beauty business for 30years until she retired in 1991. For 6 years Mary and her daughter Rose worked together.

Mary was a member of the Cardington Church of the Nazarene and was very, very active in the church. She loved singing to the Lord with a joyful heart. Old hymns, gospel songs, worship songs. Her life was spent celebrating her Savior Jesus Christ, her hope was in Jesus, and eternal life with her God in heaven. Mary loved Pastor Darryle Moody, he was there any time you needed him, always ready to help and council. She loved going to Church camp every year in many different places, enjoying the worship time. Mary loved going to square dances with Roy and her girls for many years. She also enjoyed going to the Mt. Gilead Senior Center on Monday's for the music. Mary enjoyed attending church with her daughter Deborah.

In 1953 she married Roy F. Hedrick and had 58 beautiful years with him until he died in January of 2011.

Left to cherish Mary's memories are her two darling daughters; Rose A. Christman and Deborah Stivers, both of Mt. Gilead. Mary Loved and adored her two girls with all her heart and soul! Going to flee markets, Johnsville swap meets, church events and family get togethers were a delight.

Also surviving are 9 grandchildren; Jackie Schreck of IN., Cori Young of Dublin, Michele Johnson of Mt. Gilead, Heather Johnson of Mt. Gilead, Terri Ann Hedrick Mosier of Tiro, Shawn Hedrick Hicks of Tiro, Mary Irene Downing of Bellecenter, and Daniel Banks of Bellecenter; a sister; Helen Stauffer of Wooster; and 23 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was proceeded in death by two sons; Joseph and John Hedrick; three grandchildren; Travis and Mary Rose Johnson, and John II Hedrick; two sisters; Stella Casperson and Becky Smith; one brother; Dick Weis.

"Don't grieve too much my darlings, my friends, my sisters and bothers in the Lord. For I will see you all in heaven someday. Rejoice with me my children, grandchildren. Grandma hopes and prays you to will meet me in Heaven."— Mary Hedrick

Friends may call on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cardington Church of the Nazarene; 328 Water St. Cardington, Ohio 43315. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Darryle Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery.

