Mary Louise Lloyd, age 74, formerly of Sparta, died peacefully on Sunday afternoon, June 30, 2019 at her home at Morrow Manor in Chesterville surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

Born October 28, 1944 in Knox County to the late Monna (Hunter) Pruett and William Smith.

On September 3, 1960 Mary married the love of her life, Stanley "Buddy" Lloyd. Together they raised four children and shared 58 years of marriage. They enjoyed traveling around Ohio to attend tractor pulls and hosting family holiday dinners.

Mary was a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother and her family always came first. She had a way of making everyone around her know that they were loved by her genuine smile and helping hand. You could always count on her to be there.

A homemaker by trade, she was always hard at work on the family farm, in Buddy's garden or in her beautiful flower beds. She was an amazing cook, baker and canner and could make just about anything. She was even able to take leftovers and make masterpieces out of them. Mary was also a skilled seamstress and over the years made many outfits for her children.

However, her true calling in life was motherhood. Helping to raise her grandchildren was one of her greatest joys, especially spoiling them. She taught all her children and grandchildren about hard work and unconditional love.

Mary will be dearly missed by her husband, Stanley; children, Gregg (Cheryl) Lloyd, Shelley (Ed) Snodgrass, Melanie (Tracy) Nauman, Laurie (Darren) Geddes; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Steve (Linda) Pruett, Stanley Pruett; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her loving grandmother, Edna Hunter; sisters, Shirley Horlacher, Sue Craig; stepfather, Cecil "Red" Pruett; brother-in-law, Cary Horlacher; granddaughter, Alexandria Nauman.

Mary loved her family dearly and per her wishes there will be a private family service held in her honor.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Road, Suite 3, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 in Mary's memory.

The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the family of Morrow Manor and the staff of Kindred Hospice for the loving attention and compassion show to Mary during her time in their care.