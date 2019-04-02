Obituary
Mary Louise Myser

Mary Louise Myser, age 89, of St. Clairsville, died peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Park Health Nursing Home. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and ceramics.

Born January 22, 1930 in Bourbon, Indiana to the late Owen E. and Edith M. Snyder. Preceded in death by loving husband, Thomas S. Myser; brother, Paul Snyder; sisters, Martha Thomas and Phyllis Phillips; Survived by devoted children, Richard (Debbie) Myser of St. Clairsville, Robert B. Myser of Dallas, TX, Sherry L. McReynolds of Phoenix, AZ; grandsons, Nathan (Stacie), Patrick (Jen), Nicholas (Kristin), Adam (Sara), Scott (Sarah), Tyler (Krysten) Myser, Brandy McReynolds and Sean McReynolds; 15 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, OH, where Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Mr. Nicholas Myser officiating. Interment 12 Noon, Bloomfield Cemetery, Centerburg. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Myser family.

Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
