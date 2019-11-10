Mary "Eleanor" (McCabe) Moore, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Florence, Kentucky.

Eleanor was born at home on March 26, 1934, in Coshocton, OH to the late John H. and Nellie M. (McGiffin) McCabe. She graduated from Coshocton High School with the class of 1952.

While participating with the Grange of which she was a 5th degree, Eleanor met the love of her life, William Arthur Moore. The two were united on October 1, 1954 at the Canal Lewisville Methodist Church. They shared 41 years of marriage. He preceded her in death in 1995.

After her children were school age, Eleanor worked for the Morrow County Hospital. She would later go on to work many years for Dr. John T. Sweeny, where she took care of all of the insurance and billing claims spending countless hours meticulously filling out every form, especially for the elderly patients who needed assistance with the forms.

Eleanor enjoyed traveling especially to Ireland, Australia, and spending her winters in Sebring, Florida. She was a member of the Mount Gilead Fire Department Auxiliary and of the Trinity United Methodist Church. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, quilting, ceramics, and knitting. She often collected glassware, Rockwell figurines, and humorous little old lady figurines. Eleanor also enjoyed reading a good book, baking cinnamon rolls, and especially spoiling all of her grandkids.

A kind, smart and generous woman, Eleanor will be remembered for being resourceful and crafty.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children: Jeff (Patty) Moore of Union, KY, and Jody (Tim) Hawk of Canal Winchester; daughter-in-law, Barb Moore of Mount Gilead; six grandchildren: Heather Moore, Stephanie Misak, Zach Morton, Seth Morton, Krista Moore, and Chad Moore; six great grandchildren: Aiden, Ramsey, Brody, Jacey, Calvin, and Ailbe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her husband and parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her son, Brian Moore in 2001; and siblings: Anna Jean Womer, Edith McCabe, and June Martin.

Her family will greet friends from 11 to 12:30 PM, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A celebration of her life will follow at 12:30 PM with Celebrant Galen McLeod officiating. Following the memorial service, there will be food and fellowship at the Mt. Gilead Fire Station. All are welcome.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Mount Gilead Fire Department, 1 Municipal Building Dr., Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Eleanor's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.