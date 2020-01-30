Mavis J. Hayes, age 93, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on April 28, 1926 in Waterloo, Iowa to the late John and Neva (Frederick) Bird.

Mavis was a homemaker and raised 8 children. She graduated from North High School in Columbus in 1944. Mavis was a strong woman of God who trusted the Lord with all her heart. She instilled her love for God in her children and has left this legacy to all her descendants. Mom said many times "Is any thing too hard for God."

Mavis loved their family gatherings in the woods at their shelter house. She also loved planting trees, gardening, reading, puzzles, and her many building projects.

On March 8, 1948, Mavis married William Owen Hayes, the love of her life. They were married for 55 years before he preceded her in death in 2003.

Mavis is survived by her 8 children: Neva Diane (Terry) Woltz of Ray, Marjorie Sue (Charles) Kinzelman of Columbus, Mavis Carmel Hayes of Columbus, Christopher (Brenda) Hayes of Pataskala, Mark Hayes of Ray, Melody Joy (Jerry) Pope of Galion, Tammy (Dale) Ernst of Edison, and Crystal Faith Abdon-Hayes of Marengo; 28 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will be on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Snavely officiating. The burial will follow at the Marengo Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Mavis or to express a condolence to the Hayes family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.