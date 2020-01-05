Melinda (Mindi) R. Shade, age 47 of Marengo, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 15, 1972 to Thomas and Sherry (Owens) Graham of Cardington.

Mindi was a STNA in the home health care field. She was a graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School with the Class of 1990.

Mindi loved her kids, grand kids, niece, nephew, numerous cousins, and all of her friends. She loved being a caregiver, helping anyone in need. Mindi enjoyed house plants, outdoor flowers, motorcycle riding, boating, and putting photo albums together.

In addition to her parents, Mindi is survived by her life partner, Randy Brown of Marengo; son, Brock Shade of Marengo, daughter, Hope Shade of Lewis Center and daughter, Ashlee Brown of Delaware; grandchildren, Zeppelin Seebach and Atlas Arnold; a brother, Tommy Graham of CA; nephew, Thomas Graham II and niece, GiGi Graham.

Friends may call on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington.

Those wishing to share a memory of Mindi or to express a condolence to the Graham/ Shade family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.