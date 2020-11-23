1/2
Melvin F. Robinson
Melvin F. Robinson, age 85, of Cardington died Sunday Nov. 22, 2020 in the Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born Oct. 12, 1935 in Marion to the late Charlie A. and Vera E. (Freeman) Robinson.

Melvin was a 1953 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School. He had worked at the HPM Corporation for 47 years from 1953-2001 as an electrician. He enjoyed attending the athletic events that his children and grandchildren participate in and also sitting in his garage. His most precious time was spent with his family, sons, and grandchildren.

On Dec. 27, 1953 in Sparta Melvin married the former Elizabeth "Jean" Givens and she survives in Cardington. Also surviving are his 5 sons; Melvin (Mattie) Robinson of Cardington, Mark Robinson of Cardington, Michael (Deborah) Robinson of Lewis Center, Dan "Stogie" Robinson of Cardington and Donald (Lindy Irons) Robinson of Cardington; grandchildren, Mark (Kate) Robinson II, Megan (Wes) Lane, Mason Robinson, Marlo Robinson, Lindsey (Eric), Radcliff, Ryan Robinson, Evan Irons, Aaron (Ashley) Kincaid; seven great-grandchildren; In-Laws; Charlie (Sally) Givens, Gladys (Donald) Belcher, Worley (Mary) Givens and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his siblings; Jasper Robinson, Wilbur Robinson, Lura Tennant, Russell Rider, Roma Kern, Kenneth Robinson, Merle Robinson, Maybel Holmes, Lula Mehaffey, and Edna Irwin.

Friends may call on Friday Nov. 27, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM at Christ the King Community Church, 15598 McClelland Rd., Fredericktown. Reverend Lucian Baker will officiate, and the burial will follow in the Glendale Cemetery.

Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington is honored to serve the family of Melvin Robinson.

To share a story about Melvin or to send a condolence to the Robinson family, please visit www.gompfh.com.



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
