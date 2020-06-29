Michael J. "Mo" Ohler, age 73, of Mount Gilead, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family following a courageous six-year battle with multiple myeloma.

On October 24, 1946, Mike was born in Kenton, Ohio, a son of the late Ross and Doris (Brooks) Ohler. Mike grew up in Morrow County, and graduated from Cardington High School in the class of 1965.

Shortly following graduation Mike married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Detwiler, in August of 1964. They shared almost 26 years together and lovingly raised two children: Michael and Melissa. She preceded him in death in May 27, 1990.

One fateful day at an Easter egg hunt, Mike struck up a conversation with Rosetta Ward, and they quickly fell for one another. After a long courtship, they were married on September 20, 1996. They cherished their thirty years together, and she was by his side every step of the way through his battles with cancer.

For thirty plus years, Mike worked for the HPM Corporation in Mount Gilead, starting as a welder and working his way up to being a supervisor. After the closing of HPM, Mike used his gift of gab and found his second calling as a car salesman for McDaniels Automotive in Marion, and at Byers Toyota in Delaware. Mike wasn't bashful about selling, and many often joked that he "could sell ice to the Eskimos." He truly loved "the high of a sale."

Mike recently enjoyed attending the Vessel Community Church, and he had been a member of the Mount Gilead Masonic Lodge #206.

An avid fisherman, Mike loved to go fishing every chance he could. He enjoyed fishing at Knox Lake, Lake Erie, and the Kokosing River, and loved when Rosetta and his grandson, Jake, would join him. Over the years, Mike also enjoyed hunting whatever was in season, anywhere and everywhere. He even enjoyed trapping, and would often try and teach his grandchildren about the art of trapping.

Having a green thumb, Mike always looked forward to planting season every year, when he would plant as many flowers, vegetables, and trees as he could.

Mike was a man who believed in the value of hard work. He instilled his own work ethic in his children and grandchildren, and had the highest expectations whenever a job needed done. He was a sharp dressed man, who believed in looking and acting the part. He was very outgoing, and "had never met a stranger." He also had a huge heart, and deeply loved his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Rosetta Ohler; two children: Michael (Debby) Ohler, and Melissa (Jeff) McAvoy, all of Mount Gilead; two granddaughters: Kaylee Ohler, and Ashley (Justin) Carver; one great-grandson coming soon, Reign Carver; four step-children: Jason (Nicki) Gregg, Jeremy (Lisa) Gregg, Josh (Brandy) Gregg, and Jennifer (Matt) Rich; ten step-grandchildren: Logan, Farrah, Tyler, Parker, McKenzie, and Maci Gregg, Jacob and Aubrey Thomas, and Emily and Audrey Rich; four brothers: Ross Ohler, Phil (Sue) Ohler, George (Lisa) Ohler, and Rusty (Debbie) Ohler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his first wife and parents, Mike was preceded in death by two siblings: Barney and Katy Ohler.

Per Mike's wishes, services will be observed at his graveside at 11 am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Glendale Cemetery in Cardington.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio State University James Cancer Center, Multiple Myeloma Research Fund, ([\"https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=306144\"]https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=306144), or to Avita Home Health and Hospice, ([\"https://avitahomehealth.org/donate/#online\"]https://avitahomehealth.org/donate/#online).

On behalf of his family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to Dr. Hintz and his staff, the OSU James Cancer Center, Avita Home Health and Hospice, Pastor Galen McLeod from Vessel Community Church, Chrissie Nist, and all of the many friends who helped Mike however they could.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Mike's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.