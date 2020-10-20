Milton Stauffer, 92

Harrisonburg, VA

Milton was born on December 6, 1927 and passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Pauline Beck Stauffer, daughter Jeanie Stauffer, parents Rudolph (Rudy) and Sylvia Stauffer, brother Clyde, and step-sister Linda.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, Beverly (John Augsburger), Tom (Elaine Warfel), Kay (Larry Mills), and Paula (William Glass). He was an adoring grandfather to Miriam (Nathaniel) Fairfield, Karla Stauffer (Caleb Hill), Seth (Janice) Mills, Hannah (Nathan) Broeckleman, Sophie Mills, Annie Mills, Cooper Glass and Alina Glass, and great-grandfather to Thomas, Ruth, and Esther Fairfield; Myah, Aubrey, and Elliana Mills; and Kashton, Declan, and Tayla Broeckleman. He is survived by his brothers Elmer and Pete, sister Mary Kandel, and step-siblings Lois Ramer and Rudy Lee Stauffer.

During his life, Milton was an active member of several communities. He grew up as a preacher's son in Wayne County, Ohio. After his marriage to Pauline they moved to Mt. Gilead, Ohio, where they farmed and raised their five children. They helped to start a Mennonite church, served as youth group leaders, and volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Service throughout the years. In the mid-1970s, he and his family moved to their ranch in Kansas, lured by the wide-open spaces, rich grasslands and flowing streams in the Flint Hills. At age 90, he sold his last load of cattle, sold the ranch, and moved to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to be closer to family.

Milton was known for his youthful sense of fun and adventure, his wide, infectious grin, and his strong work ethic. He had an indomitable spirit in spite of facing much sorrow and loss. He was someone to call on when help was needed, and he had a great deal of empathy for those who had suffered grief or hardship. He was a man of strong faith.

He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, and we are fortunate to have had him in our lives. May the richness of his life and love continue to resonate with us all. In memory of Milton Stauffer, his request was for each of us to share our gifts, time, and resources with neighbors who are in need.

A virtual memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.

McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is in charge of arrangements.