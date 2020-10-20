1/1
Milton Stauffer
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Milton Stauffer, 92

Harrisonburg, VA

Milton was born on December 6, 1927 and passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Pauline Beck Stauffer, daughter Jeanie Stauffer, parents Rudolph (Rudy) and Sylvia Stauffer, brother Clyde, and step-sister Linda.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, Beverly (John Augsburger), Tom (Elaine Warfel), Kay (Larry Mills), and Paula (William Glass). He was an adoring grandfather to Miriam (Nathaniel) Fairfield, Karla Stauffer (Caleb Hill), Seth (Janice) Mills, Hannah (Nathan) Broeckleman, Sophie Mills, Annie Mills, Cooper Glass and Alina Glass, and great-grandfather to Thomas, Ruth, and Esther Fairfield; Myah, Aubrey, and Elliana Mills; and Kashton, Declan, and Tayla Broeckleman. He is survived by his brothers Elmer and Pete, sister Mary Kandel, and step-siblings Lois Ramer and Rudy Lee Stauffer.

During his life, Milton was an active member of several communities. He grew up as a preacher's son in Wayne County, Ohio. After his marriage to Pauline they moved to Mt. Gilead, Ohio, where they farmed and raised their five children. They helped to start a Mennonite church, served as youth group leaders, and volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Service throughout the years. In the mid-1970s, he and his family moved to their ranch in Kansas, lured by the wide-open spaces, rich grasslands and flowing streams in the Flint Hills. At age 90, he sold his last load of cattle, sold the ranch, and moved to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to be closer to family.

Milton was known for his youthful sense of fun and adventure, his wide, infectious grin, and his strong work ethic. He had an indomitable spirit in spite of facing much sorrow and loss. He was someone to call on when help was needed, and he had a great deal of empathy for those who had suffered grief or hardship. He was a man of strong faith.

He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, and we are fortunate to have had him in our lives. May the richness of his life and love continue to resonate with us all. In memory of Milton Stauffer, his request was for each of us to share our gifts, time, and resources with neighbors who are in need.

A virtual memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.

McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Harrisonburg
5784 Greenmount Road
Harrisonburg, VA 22802
(540) 833-2891
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved