Monnie Lou (Williams) Bayles, age 86, of Mount Gilead, passed away at her home Tuesday afternoon, September, 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Monnie was born on September 15, 1934 in Ashley, Ohio, a daughter of the late Floyd Odell and Monnie Elizabeth (Shelton) Williams. She graduated from Caledonia High School in the Class of 1952.

While a junior in high school, Monnie fell for a handsome young man, a senior named Robert Eugene Bayles Sr. It started out as your typical high school sweetheart love story, he was on the basketball team and she was a cheerleader. But that initial crush turned into so much more.

On November 3, 1951 Monnie and Bob were married at the Trinity Baptist Church parsonage in Marion. For over 58 years they shared a special bond that only most people hope for, true lovers and best friends. They loved traveling together and making memories. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2010.

Being a loving homemaker, wife and mother was always first and foremost for Monnie. She also worked outside of the home in the meat department for Big Bear and Kroger and sold Country Home Collection.

A woman of strong faith, Monnie was a dedicated member of the Edison United Methodist Church.

An avid reader, Monnie would read any book she could get her hands on. She was fascinated with squirrels and had quite the collection of figurines.

Monnie's family was her heart and soul. She loved her children dearly and was very supportive of them in all of their endeavors. She could not spend enough time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Monnie will be dearly missed by her daughter, Randi L. (Randall) Oaklief of Mount Gilead; two sons: Robert E. (Brandy) Bayles Jr. of Cardington, Matthew B. (Jenni) Bayles of Marion; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a brother, Glen Williams of Huntsville, AL; a sister, Betty Jo Paige of Columbus, OH; and a sister-in-law, Becky Williams of Beavercreek.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a great grandchild, Baby Boy Counts; and four brothers: Owen, Bob, Dr. Shelton and David Williams.

Monnie's family will greet friends from 4 – 6 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Hospice Chaplain Chris Plough officiating. A private family burial will be held in Caledonia Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Monnie's family would like to give a very special "Thank You" to Holly Stapleton for all of the loving care she gave Monnie the last several months.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Monnie's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.