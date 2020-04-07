Nancy L. Kennedy, age 92, formerly of Mount Gilead, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Primrose Retirement Community of Marion following an extended illness.

On October 13, 1927, Nancy was born in Quaker City, Ohio, the only child of George and Helen (Blowers) Schafer. She graduated as the Valedictorian of her class in May of 1945 from Quaker City High School. She furthered her education, attending Ohio University in Athens, OH, for a year before transferring to The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business in 1951. In one of her classes at OSU, she had a persistent study partner, Ken Kennedy, who kept insisting they go on a date. Eventually she gave in and from there the rest was history. They were married soon after his graduation on June 8, 1952, in her home church, the First Methodist Church in Quaker City, Ohio. They cherished their 60 years together. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2013.

Upon Ken's honorable discharge from the military, he and Nancy moved to Mount Gilead in 1953, where she began teaching in Edison High School and he began teaching in Johnsville High School. She then accepted a position at Mount Gilead High School, where she taught typing, shorthand, office practice and bookkeeping. For over thirty years, she encouraged each student to focus and do their best. She retired in 1985. She also was a member of the Morrow County Teachers Association.

Nancy and Ken faithfully attended the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Gilead, every day they were able since their joining the church in 1957. She also served the church as treasurer, and they enjoyed attending Sunday School classes taught by Pastor Tom.

Nancy and Ken were very dedicated to the Mount Gilead community, where she served on the Mount Gilead Village Council, Mount Gilead Cemetery Board, and Sorosis II Club.

Enjoying the company of friends, Nancy and Ken loved socializing over many games of bridge as a part of several card clubs. They also enjoyed attending OSU football games, and she was an avid reader.

She will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Kevin Baker of Marion; two granddaughters: Katie (Cory) Snyder and Kourtney (Jake) White, both of Marion; and three great-grandsons that brought her so much joy: Greyson, Rhett, and Granger; with another great-grandchild due April 10, 2020.

Due to the current events happening in our country today, services honoring Nancy's life will be observed privately by her family, with Pastor Stephan Bloomfield officiating. Burial will be held in Rivercliff Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Gilead Public Library, 41 E High St, Mt Gilead, OH 43338, or to Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave #102a, Marion, OH 43302.

On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to everyone at Primrose Community of Marion, especially their nurses and aides, and to Kindred Hospice for their tender care of Nancy this past week.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Nancy's family and your condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.