Neva Frances Turner, 93, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 10, 1926 in Cattlesburg, Kentucky, the youngest of five children born to Roscoe Dewey and Nella (Ray) Anderson.

Neva was a licensed beautician and shop owner in Mechanicsburg for over 30 years. Even after selling her salon, she would travel to her elderly customer's homes to do their hair. Neva was a devout member of the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. She loved to sign, dance, and perform in many shows for Mother's Memorial Circle and for senior citizens. Neva could tap dance up to her 90's. She also loved to bowl and was on a league for many years. She always kept a beautiful home inside and out. She loved walking around showing off her many plants and flower beds.

Neva was united in marriage to Fred L. Turner on August 20, 1946 in Salyersville, Kentucky. He preceded her in death in 2011.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Turner; five grandchildren, Dean (Pam) Turner; Shannon (Apryl) Turner, Robin (Tom) Salyers, Beth Fitzpatrick, and Jordan "JW" Turner; 8 great-grandchildren: Vanessa (Matt) Lockwood, Josh Turner, Nikki (Steve) Wilson, Tiffany Salyers, Madison Fitzpatrick, Turner Fitzpatrick, Rowan Fitzpatrick, and Teagan Turner; and 9 great-great grandchildren. Neva is also survived by two half-sisters; Barb Anderson and Debbie Stewart, both of Mechanicsburg and one half-brother, Mike (Terri) Anderson of Queen Creek, AZ; numerous nieces and nephews, including Cindy (Danny) Huffman, who care for her since her failing health.

In addition to her parents and husband; she is preceded in death by her son, Phillip "Skip" Turner; three sisters, Mable Bronne, Ruby Boyer and Betty Edwards; one brother Elmo "Andy" Anderson; and two half-brothers: Chet Ray and Jeff Anderson.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg. Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, November 5 with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Burial will be in Woodstock, Ohio.

Contributions may be made to the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, 50 North Main Street, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vernonfh.com.