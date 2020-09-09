Norma A. Geddis, age 96, of Mount Gilead, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 6, 2020, at Woodside Village Care Center.

On July 8, 1924, Norma was born in Delaware, Ohio, a daughter of the late George Walter and Ollie Mae (Blair) Nolze. She graduated from Willis High School in Delaware in the Class of 1942.

Norma began working at Yardly Plastics as "Rosie the Riveter." She then took a job with Delaware Screw Factory and finished up her career working at North Electric in Mount Gilead.

A woman of faith, Norma was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Delaware (now New Beginnings Church) since she was a little girl. She was also a former member of the White Shrine and the American Legion Auxiliary.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing and reading. She also liked being a Girl Scout leader for many years.

Norma will be dearly missed by her two adopted daughters: Becky (Gary) Price of Mount Gilead, Mary J. Inskeep of Cedar Key, FL; one grandchild: Angela (Scott) Koester of Columbus; three great grandchildren: Andrea (Chandra Grace) Koester of Columbus, Jayna Price of Mansfield, Olivia Koester of Columbus; two nieces: Betsy (Donald) Brown, Joy Zimmer-Snyder; and a nephew, Robbie Zimmer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands: Harvey Harold Connolly and John W. Geddis; a grandson, John A. Price; a great granddaughter, Dora Ann Koester; three sisters: Evelyn Zimmer, Martha Nolze and Christine Nolze; and a niece, Roberta Hart.

Graveside services to honor and celebrate Norma's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware, with Pastor Dave Carter officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Church, 2163 State Route 37 E., Delaware, OH 43015.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Norma's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.