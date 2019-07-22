Norma J. Squires, age 90, of Marion, formerly of Cardington died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 19, 1929 in Cardington to the late Omar G. and Mabel M. (Hart) Hart.

Norma was a 1948 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Cardington while she was able, volunteering many hours in the Mother's Club and the United Methodist Women's Church Circle.

On January 5, 1951 Norma married Robert E. Squires and he preceded her in death on August 10, 1976.

Norma is survived by 3 children: Rita Squires of Marion, Jeffrey (Brenda) Squires of Plain City and Rodney (Komang) Squires of Marion; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by two children; Gary and Vickie Squires; and two sisters; Claudine Hart and Donna Martin.

Friends may call on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Gompf Funeral Home; 440 Center St. Cardington. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider, Ohio Health Hospice; 800 McConnell Rd, Columbus, OH 43214. The Morrow County Veterans Association; 143 S. Main St., Mt Gilead, OH 43338. Or the First United Methodist Church of Cardington; 300 S Marion St, Cardington, OH 43315.

