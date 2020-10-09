1/2
Ollie Mae Bartley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ollie Mae Bartley, age 90, of Lake Mary, FL, and formerly of Mount Gilead, passed away Tuesday evening, October 6, 2020 at Brookdale Lake Mary Senior Living.

On March 15, 1930, Ollie was born in Hellier, KY, a daughter of the late Elbert Fuller and Mary Isabelle (Rasnick) Frazier.

Ollie married Charles Bartley on January 22, 1949. They shared over 55 wonderful years together as husband and wife before he preceded her in death on March 4, 2005.

Ollie will be remembered for her fun loving spirit, her wonderful laugh and her love for her family and friends.

Ollie will be dearly missed by her son, Charles W. Bartley of Marion; daughter, Sharon Harper of Osteen, FL; five grandchildren: Shamon (Yolanda) Harper of Lutz, FL, Joshua (Kesorn) Harper of Sanford, FL, Tyson (Alex) Harper of Lake Mary, FL, Charles W. Bartley of Marion, Shelly Bartley of Marion; six great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Ann Bartley and a son-in-law, Ronald Harper.

Ollie's family will greet friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will be held graveside at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Rivercliff Cemetery, officiated by her grandson, Shamon Harper. Ollie's family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Ollie's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Ollie's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
(419) 946-3040
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved