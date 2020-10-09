Ollie Mae Bartley, age 90, of Lake Mary, FL, and formerly of Mount Gilead, passed away Tuesday evening, October 6, 2020 at Brookdale Lake Mary Senior Living.

On March 15, 1930, Ollie was born in Hellier, KY, a daughter of the late Elbert Fuller and Mary Isabelle (Rasnick) Frazier.

Ollie married Charles Bartley on January 22, 1949. They shared over 55 wonderful years together as husband and wife before he preceded her in death on March 4, 2005.

Ollie will be remembered for her fun loving spirit, her wonderful laugh and her love for her family and friends.

Ollie will be dearly missed by her son, Charles W. Bartley of Marion; daughter, Sharon Harper of Osteen, FL; five grandchildren: Shamon (Yolanda) Harper of Lutz, FL, Joshua (Kesorn) Harper of Sanford, FL, Tyson (Alex) Harper of Lake Mary, FL, Charles W. Bartley of Marion, Shelly Bartley of Marion; six great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Ann Bartley and a son-in-law, Ronald Harper.

Ollie's family will greet friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will be held graveside at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Rivercliff Cemetery, officiated by her grandson, Shamon Harper. Ollie's family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Ollie's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

