Oris C. Chapman, age 100 years and 6 months, of Chesterville, passed away Friday evening, April 24, 2020, at the Morrow Manor Nursing Center.

On October 29, 1919, Oris was born in Essex, OH, a son of the late Blanchard and Martha (Cheney) Chapman. He graduated from Chesterville High School in the Class of 1938.

Oris married Louise Hattie Kunze on September 3, 1938. They shared over 63 years as husband and wife before she preceded him in death on November 5, 2002.

Oris spent his entire life working as a farmer. He was very successful raising hogs and milking cows. He was an extremely hard worker and always said "you better push the work, or the work will push you." Oris always had a Border Collie on the farm to keep him company and ride around in the truck with him.

A man of faith, Oris was a long time member of the Chesterville United Methodist Church, where he held many offices over the years. He also served many years on the Chesterville School Board.

In the little spare time he had, Oris enjoyed sports, always listening to the Cleveland Indians and Browns games. He also cherished many winters spent in Florida with his wife, although he was ready to come back in April to start farming.

He will be dearly missed by his three children: Jeannette (Michael) Warwick of Chesterville, Donald (Louella) Chapman of Chesterville, Max (Jane) Chapman of East Peoria, IL; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Esther and Betty Chapman.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Charles, Carl, Robert and Ruthie Chapman.

A walk through visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Heritage Barn, 6639 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, OH 43338. A private family service will follow, officiated by Pastor Ron Ellyson. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery. In following the recommended guidelines and social distancing restrictions suggested by our state and local health department, a maximum number of attendees will be allowed inside at one time. Masks are encouraged to protect yourself as well as others.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Oris's family. Special memories or condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.