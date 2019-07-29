With a giant smile on her face, Paizlyn Jade Love was met with open arms and into the loving hands of our Lord and Savior, on July 25, 2019. She was 3 years young.

Her family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Mount Gilead Church of Christ. (322 Iberia Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A service to celebrate her wonderful life will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Doug Bryan officiating.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Paizlyn's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.