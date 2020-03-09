Patricia A. Kiser

Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH
43338
(419)-946-3040
Patricia A. Kiser, age 72, of Mount Gilead, passed away Saturday morning, March 7, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness.

Her family will greet friends from 11 AM to 1 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338). A service to celebrate her life will follow there at 1 PM with Celebrant Galen McLeod officiating. Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
