Patricia A. Kiser, age 72, of Mount Gilead, passed away Saturday morning, March 7, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness.

Her family will greet friends from 11 AM to 1 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338). A service to celebrate her life will follow there at 1 PM with Celebrant Galen McLeod officiating. Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Patricia's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.