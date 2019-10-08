Patricia A. "Patty" Smith-Deel, 67, of Galion passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Shelby Hospital.

She was born September 26, 1952 in Galion and was the daughter of James and Barbara (Morton) McCracken.

Patty's true talent was being an amazing artist; her favorite things to paint were horses and western themes. She also enjoyed riding horses, playing cards and spent many years as a stay at home mom.

Patty is survived by four children, Stacy (Steve) Miller of Shelby, Brian (Lorri) Smith of Waxahachie, Texas, Heather Smith-Harshman of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and Lonnie (Diana) Smith of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Tyler (Caitlin) Snyder, Colten Snyder, Tatum Puckett, Lauren Harshman, Holden Harshman, Trevor Smith and Aiden Smith; one great-grandchild on the way and a sister Sharon (Gary) Kincade of Mt. Gilead.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Ronald L. McCracken and a sister Sandra B. McCracken.

There will be a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Patricia "Patty" Smith-Deel, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.