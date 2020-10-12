1/1
Patricia A. "Pat" Zerman
Patricia A. "Pat" Zerman, age 69, of Mount Gilead, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Pat's family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will begin there at 5:00 p.m.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Pat's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
(419) 946-3040
