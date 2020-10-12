Patricia A. "Pat" Zerman, age 69, of Mount Gilead, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Pat's family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will begin there at 5:00 p.m.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Pat's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.