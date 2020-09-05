Paul L. Landon, age 82, of LaRue and a former Cardington resident, died Saturday morning Sept. 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born April 27, 1938 in Delaware County to the late Oren S. and Elizabeth ( Waterer ) Landon.

Paul was a 1956 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School and then faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army. He was retired from McClain EZ Pack where he worked as a welder. Paul was a member of the Jenkins-Vaughn American Legion Post #97, V.F.W. Post 8054 and the Am Vets.

On Aug. 18, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV Paul married the former Judy (Osborne-Smith) and she survives in Larue. Also surviving are his children; Bruce (Shannon) Landon of Marion, Christopher Landon of Alabama, Gregory Landon of Florida and Leia (Jose) Valdez of Edison; sister, Judy (Dick) Keaton of Mt. Gilead, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sons, Robert and Richie Landon; siblings, June Lanum, Ralph Landon, Bill Brown, Bob Brown, Betty Wallace, Mary Jane Landon, and Rose Benson.

Friends may call on Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the Gompf Funeral Home 440 Center St. in Cardington. At 2:00 PM a graveside funeral service for Paul will begin in the Glendale Cemetery with Paul's nephew, Phil Heacock officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Ohio Health Hospice.

To share a memory of Paul or to send a condolence to the Landon family, please visit www.gompffh.com.