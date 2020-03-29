Pearl Marie Irwin, age 92, of Mount Gilead, passed away Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020, at Morrow Manor Nursing Center in Chesterville.

On June 18, 1927, Pearl was born in Galion, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clarence F. and Sarah A. (Mutemire) Black. She graduated from Galion High School in the Class of 1945.

In 1946, Pearl married the love of her life, Virgil L. Irwin. They enjoyed spending winters in Florida and shared over 71 loving years together as husband and wife before he preceded her in death on September 5, 2017.

Pearl had many jobs over the years. First and foremost, she was a wonderful homemaker and stay-at-home mom. She was a clerk at Haffner's 5 & 10, a check processor at First National Bank, and then was an administrative assistant for the Morrow County Co-Op. She served on the Mount Gilead School Board from 1978 – 1992.

A woman of faith, Pearl was a lifelong member of the Williamsport United Methodist Church. She also belonged to the Eastern Star.

Pearl was a country girl at heart. She loved being a homemaker, gardening, sewing, and was a wonderful cook. She was always dressed up and loved wearing nice clothes. Pearl was most proud of her family and home, which she always kept spotless.

Pearl will be dearly missed by her two sons: Kevin (Martha) Irwin of Mount Gilead and Keith (Mari Jo) Irwin of West Chester; grandchildren: Joshua (Jess) Irwin, Jana (Michael) Worner, Jennifer (Matthew) Bishop, Jeremy Irwin, Kyle (Megan Cunningham) Irwin, and Michael (Rachel) Irwin; and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Private family services, officiated by Pastor Stephan Bloomfield, will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel. Burial will take place at Bryn Zion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if so desired, may be made to the Williamsport United Methodist Church.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Pearl's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.