Peggy J. Fender, age 66 of Alexandria, Virginia and formerly of Cardington died May 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born on October 16, 1952 in Kenton, Ohio to the late Francis D. and Barbara J. (Wolfrom) Fender.

Peggy was a graduate of Fairmont East High School and went on to obtain an associate degree in Nursing in Dayton. She later went on to obtain a bachelor's degree from George Washington University in Criminology which she used for her professional career. Peggy most recently had worked at the Southwest Hospital in Washington, D.C. as a Medical Administrator.

Throughout her life Peggy was involved in many things and had been a member of the Peace Corp. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling to different places which her involvement with the Peace Corp allowed. Peggy also loved the big city atmosphere and all the things it had to offer.

Peggy is survived by her brother, James Fender of Kingston, Ohio.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Glendale Cemetery, Cardington, Ohio.

Those wishing to share a memory of Peggy or to express a condolence to the Fender family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com