Philip D. Ohler, age 71 of Cardington, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 25, 1948 in Kenton to the late Ross and Doris (Brooks) Ohler.

Phil was a 1967 graduate of Kenton High School and had worked as a welder at the Flexible Co. in Delaware. He had served on the Morrow County MRDD Board as a board member for 12 years and volunteered as an Assistant Coach at Whetstone Industries.

He was an outdoor guy who loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed preparing and eating the animals that he harvested. He had the skill to make his own arrows and bullets. Phil enjoyed gardening and eating the fruits and vegetables that he raised even pressing his own cider. His family would most like to remember Phil for the strength and courage he showed throughout his battle with cancer.

On Nov. 20, 1971 in the Alum Creek Friends Church, Philip married the former Belinda "Sue" Cook and she survives in Cardington. Other survivors include Phil's children, Amy J. Thompson of Vinton, Co., Mathew P. Ohler of Cardington, and Joseph D. Ohler of Athens; three grandchildren, Levi O.D., Noah I. and Samantha Jo Thompson; siblings, Ross Ohler of Crawford Co., and George and Rusty Ohler both of Hardin Co.

In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his brothers Mike and Barney Ohler and a sister Katy Ohler.

A private funeral service for Philip will be held in the Glendale Cemetery in Cardington.

