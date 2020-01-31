Phyllis Irene Betti, 92, passed away on January 30, 2020 in Mill Creek Nursing Home after a battle with dementia.

Phyllis was born in Kittanning, PA. on August 8, 1927 to Edward M. and Irene M. (Gutherie) Jack. She married Vando William "Bill" Betti on October 13, 1951 in Elkton, Maryland and he preceded her in death on September 18, 2013.

Phyllis was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cardington. She had worked as a cook at the Galion Community Center and helped at the barn with the horses. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1947. As a teenager, she enjoyed playing field hockey. As a young lady, she also enjoyed archery and hunting. She loved reading and puzzle books. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline (Danny Gregory) Smith, Galion, Irene Morris, Galion, Terry Betti-Parker, Mt. Gilead, and Lorraine (Maurice Melton) Treisch, Mt. Gilead; sister, Pauline (Ronald) Lendyak, Cowansville, PA; grandchildren Christopher (Nikki Rarrick) Morris, Crestline, Gina Fife, Shelby, LeAnn (Dustin Parrella) Treisch, Lexington, Adam (Ashli Casey) Parker, Toledo, and William Parker, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Penelope Morris, Alexandria Morris, Emmily McClure, Richard Rarrick, Michael Rarrick, Hailey Fife, Ashton Fife, Blake Fife, Payton Fife, Summer Branham, Dominic Parrella, Whitnee Parker, Abigail Parker, and one on the way, Sadie Parker; and numeorus nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Larry Smith; brother, James Jack; and sister, Audrey Jack.

Friends may call on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, 303 Portland Way N., Galion where a Vigil will be held at 4 PM with Deacon Greg Kirk officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galion with Fr. Paul A. Fahrbach, Celebrant. Burial will be in Rivercliff Cemetery, Mt. Gilead.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Morrow County Dog Shelter.

