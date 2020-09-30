1/2
Phyllis Louise Trimmer
Phyllis Louise Trimmer, age 86, passed away early Monday morning, September 28, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Robin Reeder of Cardington. She was born May 28, 1934 in Marion, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Bernice Louise (Blankenship) Darnell.

She is finally reunited with the love of her life, Charles Trimmer who preceded her in death 38 years ago. They were married January 27, 1951. Phyllis retired from Cosmo in 2003.

She was survived by a son, David Trimmer: three daughters, Robin (Carl) Reeder, Rose Franks, and Roxanna (Terry) Compton; 9 grandchildren, Angie Trout, Scott Trimmer, Jessica Reeder, Christopher Reeder, Keira Franks, Kelly Franks, Justine, Josh, and Sam Compton; 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren with another on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Joseph Darnell, and a son-in-law, Randy Franks.

Phyllis will always be remembered for her fierce loving spirit, her love of a good bargain, and her amazing prowess at baseball.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Marion Cemetery, 620 Delaware Ave, Marion, Ohio 43302.

Those wishing to share a memory of Phyliss or to express a condolence to the Trimmer family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
