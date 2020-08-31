1/2
Ralph L. Mosher
Ralph L. Mosher, age 87 of Cardington, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on May 16, 1933 in Michigan to the late S. Harlan and Margaret H. (Long) Mosher.

Ralph was a graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School in the Class of 1951. He was an oil well mechanic for Fishburn Services Inc. for 25 plus years and a lifelong farmer. He was a lifelong member of the Gilead Friends Church.

Ralph was known best by leading with his quiet wisdom. Ralph had a great aptitude for music which was very evident throughout his life; and had taken some voice lessons at Ohio Wesleyan University as a young man. He had been a choir and group director and innovator at his church for many years. Ralph loved collectibles and antiques. He made life for his children growing up fun and enjoyable.

On March 20, 1954, Ralph married Idabelle Casto at the Gilead Friends Church. Idabelle preceded him in death on April 28, 2011 and Ralph missed her dearly every day for the last 9 years.

Ralph is survived by his children: Barbara (Paul) McCormish of Cardington, Bradley (Judy) Mosher of Mount Gilead and Brian (Patricia) Mosher of Sarasota, FL; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Emily (William) Pfeiffer of Harpster.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ralph was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald J. Mosher and a sister, Judith Harvey.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Gilead Friends Church, 3613 Township Road 115, Mount Gilead, Ohio. The Funeral Service will immediately follow at the church at 2:00 PM. Following the service, the burial will take place at Union Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Gilead Friends Church, 3613 Township Road 115, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Those wishing to share a memory of Ralph or to express a condolence to the Mosher family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
