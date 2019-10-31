Randall (Randy) M. Davis, age 62 of Cardington, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born on January 4, 1957 in Mt Gilead, Ohio to the late James T. and Mary L. (Corwin) Davis.

Randy was a 1975 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School. Professionally he worked as a machine operator for Wyandot Incorporated for 44 years. His first loves were working the family farm, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and watching all kinds of sports. You often would find Randy at local sporting events, it did not matter the sport, he simply found joy in supporting the athletes. Giving people a hard time came second nature to him and most came to expect a little teasing whenever they were with him.

Randy is survived by his children; Ben (Ashlie) Davis, of Edison and Lori Davis (Karl Boone) McGee, of Cardington; 2 siblings: Steven Davis of Gahanna; Terry (Laurie) Davis of Richwood; six grandchildren, Taylor, Jessica, Emma, Mason, Landon and Jace; one great grandson, William; special friend Jackie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, November 3, from 2-6 pm. at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street Cardington, Ohio. Service will be held Monday November 4 at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Terry Garret, Fusion Ministries officiating. Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Randy's memory, please consider the American Diabetes Association or the .

