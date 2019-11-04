Randy Navarro, age 48, of Mount Gilead, died Nov. 1, 2019.

He was born January 11, 1972 in South Carolina to Raymond Q. Navarro Sr. who is deceased and his mother Dawn L. (Hoagland) Navarro, who survives.

Randy was employed by Yutaka in Cardington. He loved classic cars and enjoyed collecting them. Randy also loved to work on cars as well. He enjoyed traveling around and "Junking."

Randy is survived by his siblings; Raymond (Sherri) Navarro, Jr. of Dublin, Dawnell Penacost of Las Vegas, NV.

At his request there will be no formal funeral services for Randy.

At his request there will be no formal funeral services for Randy.