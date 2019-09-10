Raymond Odell Predmore, 94, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Born March 5, 1925 in Marion, Ohio to Dennis K and Clara E. (Shuey) Predmore, he married the love of his life, Eleanor K. (Dropsey) Predmore on June 24, 1946 and she preceded him in death after 66 years on February 13, 2011.

He was a graduate of Iberia High School in 1943 and served in the United States Navy during World War II. Odell later attended Cameron University in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma receiving his degree for the Federal Aviation Administration Air Traffic Control retiring in 1978 as an Air Traffic Controller at Mansfield Lahm Airport. In addition to raising three daughters, he and his wife, Ellie, farmed in Morrow County for 33 years and Odell was an Auction Clerk for Dwain Peak Auctioneer for many years.

He was also a member of the Morrow County Moose Lodge 2478. Odell was very family-oriented, loved to farm, loved his dogs and taught his daughters to shoot craps against the basement door and he always won.

He is survived by his loving family including his three daughters, Kathleen (Michael) Jordan of Mt. Gilead. Colleen (Gene) Waddell of Fredericktown and Pamela (Jack) Rinehart of Arlington, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeff (Robin) Jordan, Annie (Aron) Fraizer, Aaron Bilsing, Elisabeth (Jonathan) Quilter, Rachel (Jonathan) VanHorn, Denise (Troy) Reed, Ben (Kathryn) Rinehart and Mandy (Shlomo) Haviv and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by one sister, Grace Mason and one brother, Dwight and a great-grandson Grant Reed.

The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, with Pastor Cory Schnuerer officiating. Full military honors will follow at Iberia Cemetery conducted by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Military Veterans Funeral Detail.

Memorial contributions may be made to Iberia Volunteer Fire Department or Kindred Hospice in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Odell Predmore and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.