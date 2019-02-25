Raymond Q. Navarro, age 76 of Cardington. passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on April 24, 1942 in Corona, California to the late Phillip and Rita (Quihada) Navarro.

Ray was a 1960 graduate of Corona High School. After High School he would join the United State Air Force and serve his country honorably, Ray would retire from the Air Force after 20 years of honorable service. Ray was a crew chief in the Air Force, serving two tours in Vietnam, also serving in Korea, England, Germany, and Spain. While in Spain, Ray was tasked with training the Spanish Air Force.

Ray was extremely proud of his service to his country. He was a Veteran Service Officer for Morrow County. He held memberships at the Jenkins Vaughn American Legion Post 97, Nelson Campbell VFW Post 8054 and the Amvets Post 87. Ray enjoyed painting cars and motorcycles, painting several Hell's Angels bikes while he was living in California.

On October 17, 1992, Ray married Maureen (McMann) in York, PA. Maureen survives in Cardington.

In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by six children; Raymond (Sherri) Navarro Jr. of Dublin, Randy Navarro of Mt. Gilead, Dawnell Penacost of Las Vegas, NV., Stacey O'Donnell of York, PA., Sean (Chrissi) O'Donnell of Lutherville, MD., and Kelly O'Donnell of York, PA.; two sisters: Jackie Coria of Arizona, and Sarah Navarro of California; and nine grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by eight siblings.

Friends may call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:00 pm at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 2:00 pm, followed by full military honors.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Morrow County Veteran Services; 143 S. Main St., Mt Gilead, OH 43338.

Those wishing to share a memory of Ray or to express a condolence to the Navarro family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.