Rebecca L. Cook, age 52, of Mount Gilead, died Aug. 29, 2019 at her home. She was born Sept. 16, 1966 in Columbus the daughter of the late Frederick Berman and Rosemary (Maroney) Newsome.

Rebecca had worked in the Catering Industry. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Rebecca is survived by her husband; Charles Cook; children, Megan Berman and Charlie Berman; grandchildren, Grace Lemasters, Rayna Heacock, Mason Berman, and Mariah Heacock; and brother Fred Berman.

