Rebecca "Becky" S. Patterson, age 78 of Mt. Gilead, died peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019 at Bennington Glenn Nursing Home. She was born on January 23, 1941 to the late Walter McElroy and Doris (George) Wilson.

After a loving and joyful upbringing by Doris and Charles Wilson on Nichols St. in Cardington, Becky graduated from Cardington Lincoln High School in 1959. She would go on to work for HPM for many years. After HPM she would work as an Avon Rep, work for Dairy Land, work for Hope Line Inc. and do billing for All Occasions Florist.

Becky had many organizations she was a part of, the Half Century Club, the Red Hat Society, and the Lunch Bunch. She also volunteered many hours with the Mt. Gilead Athletic Boosters. Becky had been a member of Trinity United Methodist Church since 1972.

On June 26, 1960, Becky married James "Jim" Patterson in Cardington. Jim survives in Mt. Gilead.

In addition to her loving husband Jim, Becky is survived by two sons; Michael (Kay) Patterson of Cardington, and Brian (Lisa) Patterson of Mt. Gilead; two siblings; Linda (Dallas) Campbell of Morral, and Rosemary (Darrell) Levings of Mt. Gilead; four half siblings; Bob McElroy, Lois Weston, Lucy Lester, and Shirley Cornprobst; and a grandson, Sam Patterson of Galion.

In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her dad Charles Wilson, a sister Judy Fridley, in-laws James "J.L." and Ruth (Shank) Patterson, and a sister-in-law Carolyn Patterson.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jeff Canankamp officiating. Following the service, the burial will take place in the Glendale Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the ; 1379 Dublin Rd. Columbus, OH 43215 or Hospice of Morrow County; 228 South St. Mt. Gilead, OH 43338.

Those wishing to share a memory of Becky or to express a condolence to the Patterson family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.