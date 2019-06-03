Richard A. "Rick" Dowalter, age 64, of Edison, passed away Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019 at Galion Community Hospital.

Rick was born on June 25, 1954, in Morrow County, to the late Robert Sr. and Betty (Thompson) Dowalter. He attended Cardington Lincoln High School.

On April 8, 1971, Rick married Rosalie Keyes. Together they had three wonderful children: Tina, Shawn, and Wendy. Finding a second chance at love, Rick married the love of his life Janet L. Moore. The two were united on June 3, 1986 in the woods of Clintwood, VA.

For many years, Rick worked at J.G. Clark Co. on the line. He also served for a while as a mounted Sherriff's deputy.

One of Rick's favorite "chores" was mowing the lawn. He also enjoyed shooting hoops, playing cards with his family, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. Rick loved most getting to watch his grandson in sporting events and spending time with all of his grandkids. Rick's grandkids meant the world to him.

Rick will be remembered as a teddy bear who was lively and mostly ornery.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Janet; children: Tina (Scott) Dennis of Edison, Wendy (Joel) Woods of Mount Vernon, Shawn (Joanna) Dowalter of Fulton, Ginger (Michael) Schwaigert of Delaware, and Jeremy (Carrie) Burns of Marysville; grandchildren: Brandon, Liam Christopher, Jacob (Britine), Josh, Jenna, Jordan, Alexis, and Briana; great grandchildren: Nehemiah, Roman, Valerie, and Jace; brothers: Steve and Gary (Bonnie) Dowalter; sister, Sue (Bill) Pritchard; sister in law, Linda Albright; brother in law, Dale Moore; cousin and best friend, Dan Sherbourne; numerous nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Daisy.

Rick was preceded by his parents and two brothers: Robert Dowalter Jr. and Don McCurdy.

His family will greet friends from 4 to 6 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mt. Gilead, OH 43338). A memorial service to celebrate his life will follow at 6 PM with Pastor Stephan Bloomfield officiating.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of Morrow County.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead is honored to have been chosen to serve Rick's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.