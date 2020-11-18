Richard Douglas "Doug" Slack lived his life with a ready smile as a beloved husband and father. He was born Dec. 25, 1942 in Columbus, OH and died Nov. 14, in Austin, TX. He was raised in Cardington, OH where he graduated from high school in 1960. In 2008, he was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.

He graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1964 where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He earned his M.S. from The Ohio State University in Zoology in 1966 and his Ph.D. in 1973. He was a Captain in the US Army. After a healthy, vigorous life, his exposure to Agent Orange in Viet Nam eventually led to his contraction of diabetes and Parkinson's Disease.

Doug's career at Texas A&M University in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences. concluded as Professor Emeritus after 38 years. He was a Regents Professor and recognized as a national expert in Whooping Cranes and Black-capped Vireos. He authored numerous professional journal articles and secured millions of research dollars for the university. He co-authored a student field research manual that has been in continuous use since 1982. He developed drop-net trapping techniques for marsh birds now used nation-wide.

Doug was elected Speaker of the Faculty Senate, chaired the search committee to replace TAMU President Robert Gates, served on the Athletic Council, and was assistant department head for many years. He served as president of the Texas Chapter and the Southwest Chapter of The Wildlife Society.

He simply loved teaching and participated in many initiatives related to curriculum, international studies, and writing in the science classroom. He initiated and conducted a summer international studies course in the Caribbean Island of Dominica. On the day of his last lecture, he wore a tuxedo and dedicated the class to his four grandsons, urging his students to help maintain the earth's biodiversity.

Doug was active in various civic and church groups. He founded his homeowners association and served on the College Station Planning and Zoning Commission.

After retirement, Doug served as executive director of the Texas Chapter of the Wildlife Society. A professional lobbyist commented that he'd never seen a legislative committee swayed by testimony until he heard Doug in action. A colleague called him "a giant in our world."

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Evelyn Irons Slack of Cardington, OH. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Charlotte Beard Slack; daughter Kathleen Noack, her husband Chris of Austin, grandsons Andrew and Steven; daughter Sandra Glover, husband Eric of Guilford, CT, grandsons Edward and Henry; brother Roger Slack of Mt. Gilead, OH; nieces Kelli Heiser, Danielle Butzier, and nephew Michael Slack; Aunt Loretta Irons of Cardington, Ohio; numerous extended family members; and friends in abundance.

Because of Covid, no services are planned. His ashes will be interred in the cremation garden at Cook Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home Memorial Park in Austin, Texas.

An endowed scholarship in Doug's name is being established with the Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society, Attention: Dr. Doug Slack Memorial, PO Box 861, Del Valle, TX 78617 or online at https://tctws.org/support-us/