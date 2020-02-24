Richard "Rick" L. Edgell, age 69 of Fulton, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Morrow County Hospital. He was born on November 10, 1950 to Richard D. and Marilyn R. (Ocker) Edgell in Galion Ohio.

Rick was a 1968 graduate of the Cardington-Lincoln High School. He worked for Stahls for several years, before working for Amana for 14 years. Rick drove truck for a period of time, where he was able to travel the country with his loving wife.

Rick enjoyed go-kart racing, NASCAR and bowling. He was always up for playing games with his children, and his grandchildren after they came along. Rick would rarely turn down the opportunity to go shopping or attend a festival. He loved the Morrow County Fair and supporting his children during their time in 4-H. Above all else, Rick cherished his time spent at home and spending time with his family. He was a man of great faith and trusted God whole heartedly.

On September 25, 1976 at the Alum Creek Friends Church, Rick married Carol S. (Peterman) and she survives in Cardington.

In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by 5 Children: Scott Edgell, Tim (Laura) Edgell, Carla (Steve) Richardson, Mary Jo (Kevin) Heacock and Jamie (Don) Kintz all of Cardington; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren and; his mother, Marilyn Edgell and a sister, Debra Edgell of Cardington.

In addition to his father, Rick was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Edgell.

Friends may call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Gompf Funeral Home; 440 Center St. Cardington. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Turner Officiating. Burial will follow in Fulton Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Rick or to express a condolence to the Edgell family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.