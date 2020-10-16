Richard Lynn Pearce, age 72, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his home following an extended gradual decline in his health from Parkinson's disease.

Rick was born on November 20, 1947, in Indianapolis, IN, the oldest of six children of the late Charles Warren and Marjorie Jean (Taylor) Pearce. In 1954, the family moved to Ohio, and Rick attended Johnsville/Northmor Schools, where he excelled in academics, football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated with the Class of 1966 from Northmor High School.

Following graduation, he attended OSU-Mansfield then transferred to Indiana Central University (now the University of Indianapolis), graduating in 1971 with a degree in education. He returned to Ohio and taught at Johnsville Junior High School for 3 years, coaching football, basketball and track. In 1974, he joined the US Postal Service at the Mt. Gilead office, and worked there for 30 years, 18 of which were spent as a rural mail carrier for Route 2. He retired in 2004. He worked at Mt. Gilead High School as an aide for several years.

Rick was a man of firm faith. He was a longtime member of Williamsport United Methodist Church. He played on their softball team for years, and served as a member of the trustees and the SPRC.

Athletics were a big part of Rick's life. He coached boys and girls basketball at Mt. Gilead High School, coached youth baseball, enjoyed playing softball, and was an avid golfer.

On April 10, 1974, Rick married Laura Lee Brown, who survives. To this marriage were born two sons, Joseph and Bradley.

Besides his wife Laura, Rick is survived by sons: Joseph (Anjali) Pearce of Mason, OH, and Bradley (Bethany) Pearce of Avon, OH; four grandchildren: Jeffrey, Thomas, Natalie and William Pearce; one brother, Larry (Jane) Pearce of Surgoinsville, TN; four sisters: Marlene (Johnny) Menger of Columbia, SC, Deb (Dennis) Renner of Rogersville, TN, Lori (Ted) White of Johnson City, TN, and Suzanne Strother of Columbia, SC; his mother-in-law, Rosemary Brown; in-laws: Steven (Linda) Brown of Mansfield, LuAnn (Rick) Jones of Mt. Gilead, and Vincent (Laura) Brown of Mt. Gilead; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, W. Buford Brown.

Services honoring Rick's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Shauck Cemetery on SR 42 in Johnsville, with Pastor Leslie Mahaney officiating, where masks are to be worn and social distancing is to be observed. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Williamsport United Methodist Church.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Mohuddin Ghazi for his excellent care, OhioHealth at Home Hospice of Marion for their loving care, their church family, friends, and family for their love and support during Rick's illness, and Terri Kehrwecker, a treasured friend and caregiver during the last year.

Instead of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Williamsport United Methodist Church, 6130 US 42, Mt. Gilead, OH 43338 or OhioHealth at Home Hospice, 1713 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd., Suite 108, Marion, OH 43302 or a charity of your choice.

