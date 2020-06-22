Ricky C. Wright, age 60, of Mount Gilead, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

On May 2, 1960, Ricky was born in Mount Gilead, Ohio a son of Junior C. Wright and the late Loretta A. (Roosa) Wright. He attended Pioneer Career & Technology and graduated from Northmor High School in the Class of 1978.

Ricky was an extremely hard worker. He worked for Iberia Earthmovers for several years. He then took a job as a diesel mechanic for Northmor Local Schools and worked there for over 30 years.

A man of faith, Ricky was baptized in the Williamsport United Methodist Church. He was also very involved in the Sons of AMVETS.

Ricky enjoyed being outside riding his Harley, gardening, mushroom hunting and fishing. He loved traveling, especially to Tennessee or taking his Harley to Sturgis. He was good with his hands and spent a lot of time working on and fixing vehicles. He also liked spending time with his dogs, Maggie and Cleo.

Ricky will be remembered for his colossal sense of humor. He was always cracking jokes with everyone. He was a loving and caring man who would help anyone he could.

Ricky will be dearly missed by his three children: Pamela (Shawn) Barney of Galion, Rebecca (Kevin) Martin of Bucyrus, Harold (Garrett) Wright of Orlando, FL; five grandchildren: Kyle, Kalob, Katie, and Keirsten Barney, Cattleya Martin; his father, Junior, of Mount Gilead; two brothers: Michael (Rita) Wright of Mount Gilead, Randy (Lorraine) Wright of Mount Gilead; the mother of his children, Sheila McDaniels of Orlando, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ricky's family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held there at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, with Pastor Jeff Hubschman officiating. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Ricky's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.