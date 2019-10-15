Robert "Bob" Couts, 82 of Crestline, Ohio, returned to his heavenly home Monday morning October 14, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness. The love of his family and firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Bob was born to the late Gerald and Marguerite Couts in Cardington, Ohio on March 1, 1937. He was a 1955 graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School.

He was owner of Creative Cabinets in Mansfield for over 15 years, then later owned and was general manger of Couts Constructions at Candlewood Lake, Mt. Gilead. Upon retirement Bob and Grayce moved to Clermont, Florida, for 14 years and recently moved back to Ohio to be with family.

Bob loved to travel, their Bichons, camping and was an avid golfer. He was also a great OSU Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan. Bob was a born again Christian and a member of First Baptist Church in Clermont, FL.

Bob is survived by his wife, Grayce (Sawyer) Couts; son, Craig of Florence KY; daughters, Renee Nemeth of South Webster, Kathy Couts of Shelby, Christine Queen and Karen Harris both of Crestline; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a sister, Donna Smith of Bucyrus.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dick, Paul, Jim; grandson, Jason Hamilton and great grandson, Connor Hamilton.

The family would like to give sincere thanks and appreciation to Southern Care Hospice in Mansfield for the loving care they provided to Bob.

A celebration of life will be held for family members at a later date.

Memorial expressions may be made in memory of Bob to Southern Care Hospice, 41 Briggs Drive, Mansfield, Oh 44906.

Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society, 9 Chambers Road, Mansfield, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.