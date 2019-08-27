Robert D. McDonald, 50, of Mount Vernon passed away at his home on August 23, 2019. He was born to James and Margaret (Gregory) McDonald on January 14, 1969 in Morrow County, Ohio.

Rob was 1987 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School. He went on to obtain his Associate of Business degree from OSU in 1990 and his Bachelors Degree from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 1999.

Rob began his career in the water Industry after obtaining his water treatment license in Cardington, OH, where he was born and raised. He went on to work for the Village of Lexington then Delaware and on to the City of Columbus where he was the supervisor of the water treatment plant on Dublin Road. After obtaining his bachelors degree Rob returned to Cardington as Village administrator then to Gambier holding the same position. Currently he served as the administrator of the Village of Danville. In recent years he also worked as facilities manager at Kenyon College and was employed with Ohio Cumberland Gas Company.

Rob enjoyed working with kids. He coached 3 youth sports over the years; softball, basketball and baseball. He served as president of the youth girls softball organization in Cardington.

Rob was strong in faith, he loved his church family at Journey Church. He participated in worship services and in the Men's group. Rob was very involved with community mission work, being part of a Missional Community known as "The Difference." They helped him know how to walk with the Lord again.

He deeply loved his children Aly and Ross; his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Rob was loved by many and a great friend to those who knew him. He was passionate, kind and very loving to those who mattered to him.

He was survived by his children Robert "Ross" (Brittany) McDonald of Painsville and Alyson (Brennen) Tucker of Brinkhaven; granddaughters Audrey, Abriella, and Stella; sisters Judy and Joy McDonald; and many nieces and nephews.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Jennifer and Renee McDonald and one brother Jimmy McDonald.

Family and friends may call August 29, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Journey Church in Howard. Memorial Services will take place at 5:00pm, with a meal to follow the service at the Church.

