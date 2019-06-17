Robert G. "Bob" Lee, age 90, of Mount Gilead, passed very peacefully to heaven Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Bob was born on February 13, 1929, in Marion, OH, to the late James A. and Stella M. (Gay) Lee. In 1946, Bob graduated from Marion Harding High School and shortly after enlisted in the United States Marine Corp.

On October 10, 1948, Bob married the love of his life, the late Dorothy B. "Dotti" Brooks, at the Epworth United Methodist Church. Together they shared 67 wonderful years of marriage.

Bob worked many years at HPM as a superintendent, before moving to Florida in 1980. After the move, he worked at Motorola as a superintendent where he retired from in 1995. That same year he and Dotti decided it was time to move back to Ohio to be closer to family, especially the grandkids they loved so dearly.

A man of faith, Bob enjoyed attending Fresh Faith Community Church of the Nazarene where he was a member. He also enjoyed many golf outings with family and friends. His passion for golf was evident as he often built and repaired golf clubs many of which his grandchildren received as they took up golfing. Bob loved to camp, play cards with couples, and build wooden puzzles where he found joy in watching others try to solve them. He was the family handyman that could fix anything. Most importantly, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed by his children: Connie (Tim) Sharrock of Mount Gilead, Barbara Arndt of Delaware, Steven Lee of MI, and Bobb Lee of FL; grandchildren: James Arndt, Jeff Arndt, Jason Arndt, Johnella Strong, Donn Lee, Emily Lee, Sharla Hedrick, Ron Jackson, Sherri Jackson, Trent Sharrock, Ben Sharrock, and Timberlee Madeker; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; a brother, Jerry D. (Micki) Lee of Greenwich, CT; a special companion, Shirley Downs of Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Dotti; parents: James and Stella; a granddaughter, Holly; great grandson, Brandyn; son-in-law, Ed Arndt; and siblings: Martha, Wilma "Tillie", Maggie, Margie, James Jr., and Johnny.

His family will greet friends from 2 to 4 PM, Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Fresh Faith Community Church of the Nazarene. (4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A service honoring his life will follow at 4 PM with Pastor T.J. McNew officiating.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Gideons International Morrow County Camp (P.O. Box 204, Mount Gilead, OH 43338) and/or Fresh Faith Community Church (for Missions).

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Bob's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.