Robert G. Mathews, age 85, of Cardington passed away on Friday morning, February 7, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on May 7, 1934 in Cardington to the late Guy and Helen (Peppard) Mathews.

Bob was a graduate and class president of Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 1952. He went on to serve honorably in the United States Army. Bob served two years on active duty at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and four years in the Army Reserve and Ready Reserve.

Bob was the owner of Mathews Marathon Service Station in Cardington for sixty years. He also had a Bowes Auto Parts Route and had worked at PPG of Delaware. Bob had served on the Morrow County Hospital Board for thirty plus years where he had served as President.

He was also a member of the Cardington Fire Department and the Cardington Rotary Club where he had served as the President. He had sold real estate for Adah Fricke Realty and had owned a service station in Marion at one time.

On April 30, 1955, Bob married Joanne Fricke in Cardington, who survives in Cardington.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a son, Mark Mathews of Cardington and a daughter-in-law, Jackie Mathews of Cardington; three grandchildren; Lindsey (Jed Haldeman), Justin (Laura Hooks), and Adrean Mathews; nephew, Todd Sheese and special friends Linda and Felicia George.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a son, David Mathews and a sister, Margaret Sheese.

Friends may call on Thursday Feb. 13, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center St. in Cardington. The funeral service for Bob will be held on Friday in the Gompf Funeral Home at 10:30 AM with Pastor Paul Turner officiating. The burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery with Full Military Honors provided by Jenkins-Vaughn American Legion Post #97.

The family would like to acknowledge the pallbearers: Mike King, Stan Mories, Kevin Long, Alan Long, Doug Click, Denny Christmen, Jed Halderman and Justin Mathews.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Bob's name are asked to consider the Cardington Rotary Club.

Those wishing to share a memory of Bob or to express a condolence to the Mathews family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.