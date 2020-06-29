Robert Harold Smith went to be with the Lord on June 27, 2020. He was 88 years old.

Bob was born on November 16, 1931 in Fredericktown, Ohio to William and Doris (Wright) Smith. He graduated from Johnsville High School in 1949.

Shortly after graduation Bob started working at Ideal Electric in Mansfield, Ohio. He became a talented electrician and engineer working in many capacities at the company. He served as a "trouble shooter" for the company traveling both nationally and internationally. Bob spent almost 50 years with the company.

Bob used his electrical knowledge and talents in the community working on church projects and helping neighbors. Bob was an accomplished gardener and was known for his strawberry crops. He was a very loving father and husband and a man of God. He served in several leadership positions at Williamsport United Methodist Church to include Sunday School Superintendent, adult Sunday School teacher and Church Trustee. In recent years Robert worshipped at Pleasant Grove Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Virginia (Griffin) Smith; daughter, Karen Gliem; son-in-law, Joseph Gliem; sister, Maxine Heston and step granddaughter, Sarah Brenneman.

Robert and Virginia raised 4 children outside of Williamsport, Ohio. His surviving children: Dr. Jeffrey/Deb Smith of Muncie, Indiana; Vanessa/John Chapman of Lebanon, Ohio; and Jayson/Shelley Smith of Cardington, Ohio will miss his love and guidance. "Papa" Smith will be missed by his 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren for his sense of humor and his faith in God.

Robert married Beverly (Whitney) Smith on July 27, 1990. He shared almost 30 years with Beverly and her family consisting of Beverly's children: Jerry/Sharlet Cover, Linda/Keith Landaker, Carol/Ed Sickmiller, Rita/Steve Brenneman, Diane/Tom Krueger, Jeff/Toni Whitney, Julie/Pat Baker, 18 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Robert is also survived by his brother, Dale/Phyllis Smith and his sister, Ann Foss.

A celebration of his life will be held at Pleasant Grove Church of Christ on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 AM, with Pastor Jack Kegley officiating. (7197 Co Rd 46, Mt Gilead, OH 43338). A private graveside service will follow in Bryn Zion Cemetery. Messages for the family can be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice in memory of Robert Smith.