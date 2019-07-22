Robert "Bob" L. Staiger, age 78 of Marengo, passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2019 on his farm, the same farm he was born on August 10, 1940 in Marengo, to the late Chester and Irene (Long) Staiger.

Bob was a 1958 graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School and would serve his country honorably in the United States Army. He was a man of faith, attending Marengo United Methodist Church regularly since he was 5 years old.

On December 9, 1962, Bob married his loving wife Jean (Snashall). Jean survives in Marengo.

Bob was very active in his church, serving in the Men's Group, and teaching Sunday school for many years. He would volunteer many hours at the Ohio Retreat Center in Marengo and the Acts Café. Bob enjoyed getting a bargain at various garage sales, and spending time being outdoors either farming or deer hunting.

He was a master tinkerer, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. Bob loved to travel, and working with the Nomads, especially with the F.U.M.C.H. Above all else, Bob's greatest joys in life came from spending time with his Children and Grandchildren and camping trips.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by two children; Mark Staiger of Marengo, and Michelle (Rich) Kelly of Prospect; four grandchildren; Jenna Kelly (Tyler Kirsch) of Columbus, Josh Mahan (Christiana Carr) of Columbus, Chase Kelly (Megan Hammons) of Columbus, and Hayden Staiger of Marengo; and a sister; Ruth Bennett of Aiken, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gompf Funeral Home; 440 Center St. Cardington, OH 43315. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Marengo United Methodist Church; 8 Main St, Marengo, OH 43334. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Fulton Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in honor of Bob are asked to consider Florida United Methodist Children's Home; 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, FLA. 32725; or the Marengo United Methodist Church Youth Fund; 8 Main St, Marengo, OH 43334.

Those wishing to share a memory of Bob or to express a condolence to the Staiger family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.