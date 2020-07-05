Robert Lee Ebert, age 77, of Sunbury, died on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Retired from Anheuser-Busch after more than 30 years of service. Member of the Sunbury Eagles Aerie #3614.

Bob proudly served his country for 4 years as a member of the Army National Guard.

Bob enjoyed auto racing, NASCAR – especially the Earnharts, target shooting, collecting coins, elephants and eagles. He was especially proud of all of his children.

Born August 16, 1942 in Delaware, OH to the late Levi H. and Annette (Helman) Ebert. Also preceded in death by daughter, Delana and brother-in-law, Elmer Dendinger.

Bob is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Heather Ebert of Mt. Gilead and their children, Levi and Scott, Jr., son, Brent Ebert of Circleville and his daughters, Maya and Mackeely; daughters and sons-in-law, Teressa and Mark Starkey of Centerburg and their daughters, Delana and Tabitha and Bethany and Bob Phillips of Sunbury and their children, Hillary (Bryan) Butcher and Andrew Kester; 4 great-grandchildren, Logan, Christian, Avery and Marvel; brother and sister-in-law, Clyde and Pam Ebert of Caledonia; sister, Shirley Dendinger of Edison; many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 10 am Thursday. Chaplain DJuana Drew officiating. Interment Maple Grove Cemetery, Chesterville.

Contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, OH 43205 in Bob's memory.

Contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, OH 43205 in Bob's memory.