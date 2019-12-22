Robert Lynn "Bob" Wolford, age 73, of Marion and formerly of Mount Gilead, passed away early Saturday morning, December 21, 2019, at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital.

On August 30, 1946, Bob was born in Galion, OH, a son of the late William H. and Glenna M. Wolford.

A Vietnam veteran, Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He usually worked on the flight decks of aircraft carriers, including the USS Independence.

He was also a man of faith and a member of the First Baptist Church in Mount Gilead.

Bob was extremely handy and could fix anything. He was always there to help his friends and family with what they needed repaired. He also loved trains and had a large model train collection he liked to tinker around with.

Most of all, Bob loved spending time with his family. He was a fantastic dad and "Pappy."

He will be dearly missed by the love of his life for over 50 years, Judy Wolford, of Marion; his two children: Robert Bryan Wolford of Marion, Kimberly Kay (Rick Moss) Wolford of Mount Gilead; two granddaughters: Dannelle Kay and Katelynn Mary Willeke; and a brother, Thomas M. (Betty) Wolford of Galion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: William, John and James Wolford; and his in-laws, Carl F. and Mary B. Goff.

Per Bob's wishes, no funeral services will be held. He will be buried in Mountain Home National Cemetery in TN at a later date.

Bob loved Christmas and felt every child should have a gift to open. If you would like to do something in Bob's memory, please go buy a gift for a child who would not have one otherwise.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Robert's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.