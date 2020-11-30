1/3
Robert Peter George
1958 - 2020
Robert "Bobby" P. George, age 62 of Galion, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving children at the Galion Community Hospital. He was born on May 12, 1958 in Munich, Germany to the late Dr. Robert and Edith George.

Bobby was a 1976 graduate of Mount Gilead High School and went on to obtain an Associated Degree from the Marion Technical College as an Electrical Engineering Tech in 1981.

Bobby served his country honorably in the United States Army where he worked as Power Generator Repairman. He had worked for many different companies early on in his career: John Drake Masonry, MGI in Mt. Gilead, Star Tech Satellite Systems and Astro Star. Bobby then settled into his career job with the Consolidated Electric Company in 1992 where he worked as a Line Mechanic until his retirement in May of 2020.

Bobby had been an active member of the Am Vets Post 87 and the Mount Gilead VFW. He had enjoyed watching races with his "Race Family" for over 50 years at the Mid-Ohio Raceway. Bobby never met a stranger and had a lot of friends who he kept in contact with over the years. His most precious time was spent with his children and Marley.

Left to cherish Bobby's memories are his two children: Felicia George of Cardington and Joseph George of Cardington, and his special little girl, Marley Kessinger.

Friends may call on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 from 1:00 until 4:00 at the Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. Full military honors will be presented at the conclusion of the visitation time.

In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

The family is asking you to consider the Morrow County Veterans Services, 143 South Main St., Mt. Gilead, Ohio 43338 if you would like to make a contribution in honor of Bobby.

Those wishing to share a memory of Bobby or to express a condolence to the George family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Gompf Funeral Home
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
