Robin L. Drake
Robin L. Drake, age 59, of Marion died Wednesday Dec. 1, 2020 in the Marion General Hospital. He was born Feb. 10, 1961 in Mt. Gilead to the late David F. and Betty J. (Davidson) Drake, Sr.

Robin worked as a professional tractor trailer driver for Cowan Trucking. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors.

Survivors include Robin's siblings; Marilyn Grass of Texas, Betty Owens of Florida, and Marcie Deel of Mt. Gilead; sister-in-law, Linda Drake of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robin was preceded in death by his brothers, William, Elzie, and David Drake, Jr.

To share a memory of Robin or to send a condolence to the Drake family, please visit www.gompffh.com.

The Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington is honored to be chosen by the Drake family to carry out Robin's final wishes.



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
