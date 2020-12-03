Robin L. Drake, age 59, of Marion died Wednesday Dec. 1, 2020 in the Marion General Hospital. He was born Feb. 10, 1961 in Mt. Gilead to the late David F. and Betty J. (Davidson) Drake, Sr.

Robin worked as a professional tractor trailer driver for Cowan Trucking. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors.

Survivors include Robin's siblings; Marilyn Grass of Texas, Betty Owens of Florida, and Marcie Deel of Mt. Gilead; sister-in-law, Linda Drake of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robin was preceded in death by his brothers, William, Elzie, and David Drake, Jr.

